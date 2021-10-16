SEBRING — For the next eight weeks, Sebring Parkway Phase II will enter another six-month “phase” of construction, with new detours and closures.
The good news is that the DeSoto Road intersection will be open, for the most part. However, parts of the roads leading to it will be closed. Starting Monday, Sebring Parkway Phase IIA southbound lanes, South Highlands Avenue and DeSoto Road, west of the Parkway, will reopen.
Starting Tuesday, the northbound lanes of Sebring Parkway from U.S. 27 to DeSoto Road will close for construction. Southbound traffic on U.S. 27 will not be able to turn left at that spot, and northbound traffic will not be able to turn right.
Emergency vehicles will have access to Highlands Regional Medical Center through Emergency Lane. Patients will have access via southbound Sebring Parkway.
In addition, DeSoto Road east of Sebring Parkway will be closed from the Parkway to the CSX Railroad crossing for improvements. Local residents and emergency vehicles will still have access, but only from the east.
These closures are expected to last through February 2022. Motorists are still advised that until they learn the new traffic patterns, they might prefer to re-route their daily trips to avoid that section of Sebring Parkway until the end of all construction.
Also, anyone traveling in that area should expect to see construction equipment, whether heavy equipment or dump trucks, entering, leaving and/or moving about the Parkway. They should use caution and follow instructions from all flagmen, from detour signs and from traffic control devices throughout the entire project area, from Kenilworth Boulevard south to U.S. 27.
Detours- Motorists northbound on U.S. 27 who want to head north on Sebring Parkway will need to continue to DeSoto Road, turn right there, then drive to Sebring Parkway to continue north.
- Motorists southbound on U.S. 27 who want to head north on Sebring Parkway will have two options. They can either turn left onto DeSoto Road to Sebring Parkway and then continue north, or they may go further, turn left on Raley Road, left on DeSoto City Road, right onto Mike Kahn Road, left onto County Road 17 South, left onto Kenilworth Boulevard and follow it to Sebring Parkway where they can continue north.
- Local residents, business owners and emergency personnel who want to access DeSoto Road east of the CSX Railroad crossing will need to enter from the east via DeSoto City Road.
- Motorists northbound on U.S. 27 will need to turn right on Raley Road, left on DeSoto City Road and then left onto DeSoto Road.
- Motorists southbound on U.S. 27 will need to turn left on Raley Road, left on DeSoto City Road and then left again on DeSoto Road.
- Motorists southbound on Sebring Parkway who want to access DeSoto Road can turn left on U.S. 27, left on Raley Road and left again on DeSoto City Road.