SEBRING — Sebring Parkway Phase 2 may start construction soon.
County commissioners awarded a $12.95 million construction contract on Tuesday to Bergeron Land Development Inc. of Fort Lauderdale.
The contract includes the county contract of $10.9 million, which includes a share of cost with the city of Sebring of $149,824. The city will have a separate contract with Bergeron for the remaining $2.02 million, to pay to relocate sewer mains in the path of travel lanes.
The vote was split, 3-2, with Commissioners Greg Harris and Arlene Tuck dissenting, in part because of issues raised by a local contractor.
Clay Cobb of Cobb Site Development Inc. in Wauchula raised objections, stating that of the two times the county requested bids, his company had the only bid the first time and had the low bid the second time.
As a local landowner, taxpayer and employer for Highlands County, he said he did not agree with giving the contract to an out-of-town contractor.
County bid award documents stated that Cobb Construction did not pre-qualify in work on traffic signals, and the project includes modification of the signals at U.S. 27.
Bid award documents also stated that when the county contacted Winter Haven about a street-scaping project Cobb did for them — similar in scope for road and utility work — the project evaluation had a low level of satisfaction in project management with respect to staying on schedule and closing out the work.
Bid documents also stated he didn’t reply to county concerns on these issues in a timely manner.
For these reasons, bid documents stated, Cobb was disqualified.
Cobb said he suspected county staff did not want to give him the job based on a large change order needed for his firm to complete work on the Istokpoga Marsh Watershed Improvement District project to store and recycle water.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael said Cobb has filed litigation in the matter and is represented by legal counsel, and she didn’t advise commissioners to make comments on the record.
She said he filed two injunctions, first to contest the bid award, and then to enjoin the county from awarding the bid.
In both, Carmichael said, the judge ruled in the county’s favor.
Cobb told commissioners he had to get an attorney because he tried to get a response to the county on his inquiries and had gotten no answer.
Harris asked about implications of awarding a contract if Cobb were to win an appeal. Commissioner Jim Brooks pointed out that there was not appeal at this time: Just a judge’s decision on the injunctions.
Carmichael said the county could still be sued, but the judge gave the county clearance to move forward.
Commissioners then voted in favor of signing a contract with Bergeron and with signing the interlocal agreement with the city to relocate the gravity-fed sewer lines that would otherwise be under the travel lanes.
That part of the project is $300,000, which the city and county will split by having the county reimburse the city for its part of the work.
As for the city’s side of the contract, City Attorney Bob Swain pointed out that the county had picked the contractor, and wanted to make sure that the contract language clearly stated that the decision was the county’s.
Commissioners assured him that the contract was the county’s, not Sebring’s.
Work on the parkway itself will, as planned, expand the road to a four-lane divided road from Youth Care Lane south to U.S. 27 at Highlands Regional Medical Center.
The road will include intersection improvements at both DeSoto Road and U.S. 27, as well as a roundabout abutting the northwest corner of the hospital property, making that point the hospital’s new main public entrance.
Funding is a complicated series of funds and projects, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said Friday. The majority of it is 75% from the Florida Department of Transportation and 25% from the county’s transportation trust fund, also called the “gas tax.”
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said surplus funds from the now-complete Sebring Parkway Phase 3 — “Panther Parkway” — would also help “shore up” the Phase 2 project.