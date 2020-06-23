SEBRING — Sebring Parkway Phase 2, from Youth Care Lane south to U.S. 27, will start work soon.
The first work will involve moving utilities in preparation for road construction. According to county officials, “pushing of dirt” won’t happen until a couple of months from now.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said all those involved also have to work out a traffic rerouting plan, which will push the county’s “notice to proceed” to the contractor out to August.
The work could essentially shut down the intersection at DeSoto Road, which helps funnel traffic from Highlands Regional Medical Center, Fred Wild Elementary School and local businesses and medical practices, and keeps that traffic on back roads and off U.S. 27.
The intersection also serves as the last traffic control before southbound parkway traffic enters U.S. 27 at the hospital, the city’s southern gateway, from which traffic heads south toward the U.S. 98/State Road 66 junction or further south to Lake Placid.
Vosburg’s statement suggests a plan will be in place to make sure traffic flows smoothly either through or around the area, when detours are needed.
At the last County Commission meeting, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. confirmed the state date, and said the end date is two to three years out.
“It was around, I think 2023, I believe, but we anticipate being done well prior to that,” Howerton said. “Even talking with the contractor, they’ve told us they shouldn’t need as much as what’s in [the contract].”
He hopes the contractor, Bergeron Land Development Inc. of Fort Lauderdale, can get in and move “pretty quickly” on the work.
Howerton also confirmed Vosburg’s statement that work will start on utility relocation, reconfiguration of the hospital parking and access driveways, retention ponds around the hospital and “non-DOT funded items.”
The Florida Department of Transportation is a partner on the project, which will include improvements to the U.S. 27 intersection.
Commissioners also asked about the Wawa station that was to go in place at the corner of that intersection, and Howerton said that the developer has told Assistant County Engineer J.D. Langford that it is still in the works, but on their timeline, they plan to start construction after another year or two.
“So it may still be a while, is what they’re telling him,” Howertson said, “and it has no relation to our road, and that he made sure that was the case.”
Also a parkway-related issue, all fencing has been installed on Panther Parkway, and as it turned out, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office already had an investigation into a section of fence having been cut.