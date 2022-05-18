SEBRING — Highlands County has gotten into the running for federal funding to help build Sebring Parkway Phase 4.
Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Liz Barber told county commissioners Tuesday that, through Rep. Greg Steube’s office, Highlands County was able to get the project considered for a $1.1 million appropriation.
It would still have to get through congressional committees and get added to the federal budget, she said.
“This is Step 1 of, like, 50 steps,” Barber said.
Also, before anyone thinks this will cover the whole cost, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said $1.1 million would pay for half of the county’s share of cost with the Florida Department of Transportation.
Howerton quoted an overall price of $5.5 million for the short spur — less than a mile — which includes realigning the Arbuckle Creek Road and State Road 17 intersection to run north of the Circle K station that sits in a Y-junction between Arbuckle Creek Road and an access connector. Highlands County has a 50/50 match agreement with FDOT.
Previous price estimates, as recent as three months ago, put the project price at $4.77 million. If the federal funds come through, that would move up the timeline on the project, which Howerton previously had not expected to start until 2026.
If all the money were in place today, he told the Highlands News-Sun, buying right of way and designing the project would take a year, and constructing it would take another year. As of yet, the funding is not in place, and costs can change dramatically.
Once built, the road would provide a direct connection from the Sebring roundabout for garbage trucks heading to the landfill and for passenger cars heading to eastbound U.S. 98, east of Lorida.
Meanwhile, Howerton said, Sebring Parkway Phase 2B, the last remaining link in the current construction, looks to be done by the end of July.
The county recently completed the concrete apron on the roundabout at HCA Florida Highlands Hospital (formerly Highlands Regional Medical Center), he said. Like other roundabouts on the Parkways and on Heartland Boulevard in Lake Placid, the apron will provide a little extra space for the rear wheels of large trucks making tight turns.