SEBRING — A man rolled his Ford Expedition on Sebring Parkway early Thursday morning, sending him to a regional trauma center.
Sebring police are still trying to determine how or why 30-year-old Ulyses Gomes of Avon Park lost control of the 2001 SUV, said Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart on Thursday. It was a single-vehicle wreck with no passengers or apparent witnesses.
He said it seems that the SUV hit the center median and Gomes may have overcorrected, rolling the vehicle. It then hit a speed sign, a crosswalk sign and a crosswalk signal post.
Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox said Gomes was trapped in the SUV and that fire crews under Capt. Chuck Piper cut him out of the SUV.
In an unrelated wreck almost 12 hours prior, Hart said a driver hit a cycling middle-school student at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday in that same area of the Parkway: in front of the New Testament Church and Mission.
The driver reportedly stopped to check on the cyclist, Hart said, but the student allegedly claimed not to be harmed and continued home. It wasn’t until the child got home and talked to parents that the parents called the police.
Officers are still investigating that case, Hart said, but confirmed there were no serious injuries.