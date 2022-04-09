Sebring—Jonathan Jose Parra, 24, of Sebring, was arrested on Wednesday evening by the Sebring Police Department officers. He will be facing two counts of battery and one count of false imprisonment of an adult and aggravated assault with a weapon.
The Sebring Police Report shows the female victim told police she was in a verbal dispute with Parra on April 2.
The victim told the officers for the reason for the argument and allegedly Parra the only way their relationship would end was “if she was dead or if he was dead.” The victim said Parra picked up a firearm from the nightstand and put the barrel of the gun to her temple and threatened to kill her if she left the residence.
The victim also told police the defendant threatened to shoot her “between her eyebrows.” The report shows the victim lowered the gun and grabbed the defendant’s phone and threw it at her. The report notes a bruise on her. Allegedly, Parra told the victim she could not leave. When the victim tried to get up “several” times he physically kept her there.
Another day, the victim told police Parra showed up at her job. Parra parked next to her an got into her passenger seat and threatened the victim and grabbed her phone when she reached for it. HCSO release records show he is out on bond.