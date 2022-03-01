SEBRING — For several months, Chantel Parris has attended Board of County Commissioners meetings.
“I did not know why I was there. It was out of pure obedience to God,” Parris said. “I sat and watched and listened.”
She saw things needing to be done, and wondered if someone shouldn’t do something. In July of last year, she said, God asked her, “If not you, then who?”
“All the dots connected,” Parris said.
On Monday, she filed paperwork with the Supervisor of Elections Office to run for District 4 on the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, a seat currently held by Commissioner Arlene Tuck, who is up for reelection this year.
Parris plans to move very soon to District 4, to one of the Lake Placid-area subdivisions. She said she will run as a Democrat but will be for all.
“I’m for all,” Parris said. “I’m not boxed in.”
Over these several months, Parris said, she believes she’s gained understanding and respect from the commissioners, and wants to serve as a bridge to the community.
“We have to come together. I don’t see anything being accomplished if we don’t come together,” Parris said. “We are all part of a family. How can we highlight that? Let’s see what we can do together.”
As a small business owner, she regularly contributes to several local charities, she said, including and not limited to Highlands County YMCA, Hope Haven Transitional Housing, Saunders Second Chance and Florida Medical of Honor Memorial.
She currently serves as youth pastor at Bountiful Blessings Church of God, as board member at Highlands County YMCA, as a Youth for Christ youth leader, as a member of Toastmasters International and as an ambassador with Sebring Chamber of Commerce.
She said she also has helped raise funds for women’s shelters, food pantries, animal rescue and support services for senior citizens and individuals living with disabilities.
“I want to talk to people who feel they don’t have a voice,” said Parris, who feels she, particularly, represents single moms and dads, grandmothers and grandfathers, small business owners and the disabled.
Parris, a single mother and a grandmother, owns a small business called “Lularoe Newly Inspired You!” and has had rheumatoid arthritis in her hands for 15 years. Not dampened, she takes natural supplements, some of which she sells, and exercises her hands with Chinese baoding balls — a pair of weighted metal balls held in the palms and spun in the fingers to relax joints and improve circulation.
Her two adult daughters, T’Chana and Curia, and her 7-year-old granddaughter, Saniya, attended Monday’s filing along with long-time best friend Nicky Huston-Freeman, all of whom livestreamed her filing to run.
Saniya’s nickname, “Niy,” became the initials of Parris’ business name, “Newly Inspired You!,” which graduated from a social media and garage seller to a Sebring storefront business. Saniya’s eye for fashion, she said, has helped her pick out the clothes she sells.
Parris has 10 years’ experience as a former development specialist with Highlands County Development Services, assisting numerous contractors and residents with building permits for residential, agricultural and commercial properties.
Parris has also served as a Guardian ad Litem volunteer and volunteer trainer, and a full-time child advocate, as a courtroom voice for children who experienced abuse, abandonment and neglect. She has also worked as a child protective investigator for the State of Florida in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties.
Campaign volunteer Carla Rice said Monday that Parris was instrumental in helping her care for a foster child in 2009, now 20 and married with a 1-year-old child of her own and another expected.
Parris graduated from Sebring High School, studied also at South Florida State College in the early 1990s, and received her associates of arts in church ministry in 2011, bachelor’s of science in transformational Christian ministry — with a social work minor — in 2013 and master’s of ministry in 2018, from Warner University in Lake Wales.
Her campaign may be reached by visiting www.Chantel4Highlands.com, emailing info@Chantel4Highlands.com or calling 863-381-7716.