SEBRING — Chantel Parris is seeking to unseat incumbent County Commissioner Arlene Tuck to represent District 4. The general election for this race will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8 with early voting taking place on Oct. 29-Nov. 5.
In our spotlight on the candidates, all were asked the same questions for fairness.
When it comes to term limits, she feels the residents should decide.
“I believe our residents of Highlands County should have that ultimate decision,” Parris replied by email. “It’s my duty to serve our community in the fullest capacity during my term(s). Limited terms can limit the impact in which one can truly make. Let our residents decide by voting.”
Parris shared her ideas on what the county could do in order to recruit and retain businesses to the area.
“I’m of the belief that we need to make it more attractive for companies to do business in Highlands County. Most importantly through affordable housing we can attract the labor force businesses,” she said.
Parris said she will be accessible to the voters if she is elected.
“I love and enjoy serving our community,” she said. “I will be accessible our community. I’m here to serve our county. Such as meeting with our residents in person, at different community events, phone calls, social media, emails, and of course, being consistently in attendance at our public meetings.”
Parris has been in the county for over three decades and graduated from a local high school and is active in the community.
“I have lived in Highlands County for over 31 years,” she said. “I love our community! I’m a graduate of Sebring High School and I received my master’s from Warner University. I’m a local business owner, ordained minister, youth pastor, and I am an active member in both local civic groups and nonprofits within our community.”
Parris has served the community in various positions.
“I held a position as a Developmental Specialist with the Building Department for over 10 years here in Highlands County. Within those years I worked in our Avon Park, Sebring, and Lake Placid offices where I licensed contractors and issued building permits for residential, commercial and agricultural properties,” Parris said. “I’ve served as a Guardian ad Litem Volunteer, GAL volunteer trainer, and full-time Child Advocate. I’ve also worked as a Child Protective Investigator for the State of Florida in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties.”
Parris explained why she felt she was the better candidate for the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners District 4 representative.
“I have the ability to be a bridge for our community,” she said. “I believe now more than ever we must come together and do what is best for our entire community. I serve with joy and excitement. Change is at hand for our community and I’m humbled to serve. I know I am called by God and I am on assignment to do the will of God. Knowing that my decisions will have a direct impact on our community I will be very prayerful before making any decisions. I fully understand there are many sides to an issue. I will listen to all sides of an issue and communicate with supporters and opponents as well as act with the highest level of integrity. I’m not be afraid to make the difficult decisions when needed. I will be spiritually led and not emotionally driven when making decisions.”