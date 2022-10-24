SEBRING — County voters will need to decide, through early voting or on Election Day, who they want in the District 4 county commission seat.
Chantel Parris is running to unseat Arlene Tuck, who has held the seat since winning it in the primary of August 2018.
District 4 covers the Lake Placid and south general areas of the county.
Parris is a Democrat and Tuck is a Republican, but the office is also non-partisan in nature. All commissioners represent all county residents, both inside and outside city limits.
One county commission seat was decided at the primary. District 2 went to Don Elwell over incumbent Kathy Rapp, elected to the office in 2020 when Elwell resigned for an unsuccessful campaign for Clerk of Courts.
Because both Elwell and Rapp are Republicans, elections laws allowed all voters, regardless of party affiliation, to vote on them.
Early voting for the general election will start Oct. 27 and will run until Nov. 5, the Saturday before Election Day.
What follows is a recap of answers both Tuck and Parris have given to Highlands News-Sun reporters through the course of their campaign.
Term limitsTuck and Parris differ on term limits. While Tuck favors them, Parris believes voters should decide, noting that a limited number of terms can limit the impact a commissioner could have.
Tuck said she asked the county attorney about term limits at the start of her tenure and was told only charter counties can have them, which Highlands is not.
Bring in businessWhen asked, Tuck said the county should focus on having shovel-ready sites with good infrastructure already in place, such as water/sewer lines and roads. Parris said the county needs more affordable housing to attract both the hourly and professional workers needed to run business.
AccessibleBoth women promised to be very accessible to their constituents. Parris said she would meet in person; at community events; via the phone, social media or email, and through publicly-noticed meetings. Tuck pointed to her retirement as one reason she is accessible at all times. She does not set business hours at the Highlands County Government Center, she lets it be known she will meet with people at any time and any place.
ConnectionsTuck has lived in Highlands County 60 years. She said her family moved to Highlands County when she was in the sixth grade, and she graduated both Lake Placid High School and South Florida Community College, now a state college, as well as the University of South Florida. She worked for local attorneys for 25 years and then as town clerk for the Town of Lake Placid for 25 years.
Parris has lived in Highlands County for more than 30 years. She graduated Sebring High School and received a master’s of ministry degree from Warner University in Lake Wales. She is a local business owner, ordained minister, youth pastor and an active member in local civic groups and nonprofits.
In 1980, before Tuck worked for the town, she served two years on the Lake Placid Town Council. After retiring from town employment, she served on Town Council another five years — one four-year term and a year into another term — before being elected to the county commission, where she has served one four-year term. She plans to leave after one more four-year term, setting term limits on herself.
Parris was a developmental specialist for 10 years with the Highlands County Building Department, working in county offices in all three municipalities, licensing contractors and issuing building permits. She has served as a Guardian ad Litem volunteer and trainer, as well as a full-time child advocate. She also served as a child protective investigator for the State of Florida in the 10th District: Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties.
Why her?Tuck said people should choose her for the job because of her 25 years of experience in legal services, followed by 25 years in government service.
“These are the only jobs I’ve had,” Tuck told the Highlands News-Sun.
In the last four years, she said, she has never voted for a tax increase, has dutifully studied her agenda for each meeting and has presented a resolution to make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
“I am always available to talk or meet with anyone because I have no job,” Tuck said. “I have given back my salary increase every year to the employees incentive program and have worked as hard as I can to do everything I can for our veterans.”
For several months last year, prior to announcing her candidacy this past February, Parris had attended county commission meetings.
“I did not know why I was there. It was out of pure obedience to God,” Parris said. “I sat and watched and listened.”
She saw things needing to be done, and wondered if someone shouldn’t do something. Then, she said, God asked her, “If not you, then who?”
Knowing that her decisions will have a direct impact on our community, Parris said she will be prayerful before making any decisions.
“I fully understand there are many sides to an issue. I will listen to all sides of an issue and communicate with supporters and opponents as well as act with the highest level of integrity,” Parris said “I’m not be afraid to make the difficult decisions when needed.”