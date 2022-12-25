SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks Boys soccer team (1-8) put up a good fight against the Parrish Community Bulls (9-1) in a 5A District 10 matchup, only to succumb in the end in a 4-0 decision.
“We gave up some goals that should not have happened,” said Sebring Head Coach James Ashley. “We did not clear the ball out on one and did not block out very well on a corner kick.”
Parrish, a more ball control team, dictated the pace and possession of the ball the majority of the first half and would take close to 10 shots on goal with several blocked by Sebring goalkeeper Ivan Chavez or cleared out by defensive back Angel Sanjuan the first 18 minutes of the game.
The Bulls posted their first goal of the game on a corner kick in the 18th minute from the left side and the ball was headed in by Ryan Swenson to give the Bulls a 1-0 lead.
Parrish immediately took control of the ball again, took two shots at goal over the next couple of minutes, one blocked by Chavez and the other sailed wide right.
Six minutes later, the Bulls added a second goal as Steven Fetzner pushed the ball near the right side corner, passed to the center to Guillermo Gallo, who threaded the needle from 15 yards out to make the goal and give Parrish a 2-0 lead with 13:36 left in the first half.
Parrish made the score 3-0 at the half, scoring on a corner kick with six minutes left in the half when Sebring was unable to clear the ball on a header that went to the center of the net about 25 yards out. From there, Gallo made his second goal of the game on a 20-yard shot into the left side of the goal.
“We made some adjustments at the half” noted Ashley “I thought we played much better. They (Parrish) are a good team, they are 9-1.”
Sebring came more aggressive and a bit more physical in the second half, which limited the number of shots Parrish had on goal to a half dozen compared to the nearly 20 they had in the first half.
Even so, Parrish managed to score once more 15 minutes in the second half as Parrish’s Swenson was able t get the ball around the charging Sebring goalkeeper as basically made a 10-yard empty goal as the Bulls took a 4-0 lead.
In the last 15 minutes of the game, Sebring had a couple of scoring opportunities that went wide left and off a freekick that was floated in the air to a teammate that attempted to head the ball in and just missed the mark as the Blue Streaks suffered their sixth loss in a row in a 4-0 loss to Parrish.
Sebring will resume play after the Christmas break on Thursday, Jan. 5 at home on Firemen’s Field against Tenoroc, then travel to Mulberry on Friday, Jan. 6.