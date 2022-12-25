SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks Boys soccer team (1-8) put up a good fight against the Parrish Community Bulls (9-1) in a 5A District 10 matchup, only to succumb in the end in a 4-0 decision.

“We gave up some goals that should not have happened,” said Sebring Head Coach James Ashley. “We did not clear the ball out on one and did not block out very well on a corner kick.”

