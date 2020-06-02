SEBRING – Jason David Parsons, 28, of Sebring was arrested on Wednesday night by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies. The deputy responded about 8:25 p.m. to Green Acre Way regarding a complaint of someone pointing a rifle into the orange groves nearby.
Parsons is charged with battery, trespassing, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Since Wednesday’s arrest, Parsons was charged with aggravated battery where the offender should have known the defendant was pregnant on Thursday. He’s in the county jail with no bond on that charge.
According to the report, the deputy made contact with the victim who said he and two other witnesses and kids were playing in the road. The victim said he heard a male yelling and saw him throwing oranges from the groves. One orange hit the victim.
The victim also told the deputy that the man walked out of the groves with the “long gun” pointed at the witness and yelled at him. The victim said he was very scared and he saw a red laser light on his chest.
The victim gave a description of the suspect and a photo line up was provided. The victim identified Parsons as the suspect. Two other witnesses corroborated the victim’s story.