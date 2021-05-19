SEBRING — If you’ve avoided Sebring Parkway between DeSoto Road and Youth Care Lane, that section will reopen for both directions this Friday.
Highlands County officials reported Tuesday that work is on track for reopening this week. It will stay a two-lane road, however, while work crews continue to work on the outside lanes of what will be a four-lane divided roadway.
Traffic heading south will use the existing southbound lane from the original roadway. Northbound motorists will use the inside lane of the new lanes, staying out of the outside lane until reaching the right-hand turn lane at Youth Care Lane.
The outside northbound lane will stay closed while work crews build the sidewalk and embankment. Access to businesses at and near Youth Care Lane will remain open from both directions.
As part of the project, the county has removed the span wires at DeSoto Road and replaced them with steel mast arms, as required by the Florida Department of Transportation with any major intersection expansions or improvements.
Highlands County has a contract with Bergeron Land Development Inc. of Fort Lauderdale to finish Phase 2, the last section of the Sebring Parkway system. The contract runs into 2023, but Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. has said he doesn’t think it will take that long.
Highlands County’s Public Information Office reported work started Oct. 5, 2020, and Tuesday was contract day 226, with 499 left in the 725-day contract. The current estimated completion date is Sept. 30, 2022, and county officials said the project is on target to finish on time.
Phase 2A, the part of Sebring Parkway that begins at Youth Care Lane and extends to DeSoto Road, is estimated to be done by April 2022. Phase 2B begins at DeSoto Road and extends to U.S. 27
The whole project will widen the road to four lanes from Youth Care Lane to U.S. 27, improving intersections at DeSoto Road and U.S. 27, installing drainage improvements and relocating utilities and power lines. Phase 2 will also get its own roundabout, the third one in the Parkway system and the ninth in the county, at the northwest corner of the Highlands Regional Medical Center campus.
The roundabout will have to handle an average of 7,000 daily trips on the Parkway from U.S. 27 to DeSoto Road, and a 20-year projected traffic volume of 20,000 average daily trips, according to J.D. Langford, assistant county engineer and project manager for Sebring Parkway Phases 2A/2B. It must remain a free-flowing intersection to work properly.
Langford has said the Engineering Department’s signal consultant for the U.S. 27/Parkway intersection is working with FDOT to time signal green time for Parkway traffic in order to prevent backing up traffic from the highway to the roundabout. He also said doubling the number of travel lanes should add enough capacity to keep traffic flowing.
Once it’s completed, drivers approaching the roundabout will need to stop on the edge of it, yield to traffic already there, then enter to their right when it’s clear to go, using the outside lane to exit the roundabout and the inside lane to circle it.
County officials warn motorists in that area each day to remember that construction trucks will enter and leave the Parkway, and motorists will need to pay close attention to all flagmen instructions, traffic control devices and detours, which may change from day to day.