While reading the Feb. 5, 2022 edition of the Highlands News-Sun, I came upon two letters to the editor. They are written by two regular contributors.
The first letter, “What is the truth?” The writer would have the reader visualize millions of Chinese people allowing themselves to be infected by the COVID-19 virus, and board planes to the rest of the world to spread the virus. While by some miraculous way keeping everyone else in China safe from the virus. Really.
The writer states having been tested positive for COVID-19 and negative for antibodies, neither her doctor or pathologist had a logical answer. Easy solution, get another doctor.
The writer then goes off in a different direction stating that the Democratic Party is allowing young men to flood the borders (obviously not the northern) in order to vote. You have to be an American citizen to vote in Federal elections. Just walking across the border doesn’t automatically make one a citizen of any country.
On to the second writer, “America needs to get out of this mess.” He first mentioned Trump and that there are some who hate Trump (hate is a terrible word). You don’t want to read negative opinions about Trump then don’t write letters mentioning Trump. That was easy.
Next the writer mentions high inflation. Dear readers, we all remember what happened during the year 2020 and 2021: A pandemic (worldwide) that forced people to remain home so that they would not get the virus. The exceptions were doctors, nurses, EMTS, police and firefighters, to name a few. Oh yes, gas station operators, the essential workers, would need gas to get to work and bring people to the hospital.
The pandemic also caused companies to layoff workers. Restaurants closed, movie theaters closed, hair stylists closed. You get the idea. People discovered their stoves and, because grocery stores were able to get some of the products that restaurants didn’t need, began to cook at home. Prices were low to get people to go out and shop.
Then the vaccines were given out, people could now venture out, but wore masks as a precaution. The demand for products skyrocketed, sadly the supply wasn’t available.
The writer would have the readers believe that inflation happens only in the USA. Not true, just look beyond the northern border and southern border,. In fact, just look at the rest of the world. No head of state can wave a magic wand and make inflation disappear (unless he’s Harry Potter). It wouldn’t matter who was president, inflation would still happen. Demand outweighs supply. The world is still recovering; it will be some time before the world is back as it was before the pandemic. But if Russia invades, then gas prices will skyrocket.
The writer then proceeds to mock Democratic presidents, as if Republicans make good presidents only. Who can forget “Tricky Dick Nixon.” It was written that letter writers should “look thoughtfully ... before you take pen to paper ... and look in the mirror.” Good advice, you should take it.
