I’m responding to a Feb. 14 Letter to the Editor regarding President Trump’s impeachment trial.
The writer says the House could have compelled senior White House and Administration officials to testify instead of rushing the impeachment process through and then asking the Senate to call additional witnesses.
In fact, the House did subpoena more than 10 current and former executive branch officials, and 1,000-plus pages of documents but the White House refused to let the witnesses honor the subpoenas or release the documents.
House Democrats knew they had a strong case against the president with regard to Ukraine, including damaging testimony from credible Federal career officials, plus incriminating public statements from Trump himself and his chief of staff. But they believed testimony from White House and Administration officials could strengthen their case and remove any doubts about the president’s intentions.
That’s why they hoped the Senate would provide access to these officials by voting to subpoena them. But Republicans put partisanship above their constitutional duty and refused.
Last Spring, the House filed a lawsuit to force Don McGahn, former White House counsel, to testify before the Judiciary Committee. Justice Department lawyers argued that close presidential advisors have absolute immunity.
But Federal District Court Judge Ketanji Jackson disagreed. “Absolute immunity from compelled Congressional process simply does not exist. Presidents are not kings,” she said.
The Justice Department filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals, D.C. Circuit. The three-judge panel has not yet rendered its decision.
Ingrid Utech
Sebring