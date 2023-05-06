A passenger died Friday morning on State Road 70 when an eastbound truck tried to turn left onto County Road 721 in front of a Toyota 4-Runner.
The 62-year-old woman from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, the front-seat passenger in the Toyota, died from her injuries after being transported to Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee.
Her driver, a 34-year-old woman, also from Elizabethtown, had serious injuries, as did a 30-year-old Lehigh Acres woman, who was in the front passenger seat of the other vehicle.
The crash took place at approximately 9:50 a.m. between an eastbound dark-blue Chevrolet crew-cab pickup and the westbound silver Toyota 4-Runner.
The impact spun the Toyota 180 degrees with heavy front-end damage. It stopped in the road, facing east, and blocked the intersection for all traffic.
The truck landed in the northwest ditch, facing west, with its right-hand front wheel and axle torn off and severe damage to the front right quarter and passenger door.
Aeromed helicopter had to set down in the intersection just east of the wreckage, blowing out sand and debris. Paramedics loaded up one of the injured and flew west.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol on scene, vehicles would have to file through the intersection slowly, from all three directions, during the traffic homicide investigation.
FHP said on scene that further information would be available after the investigation.
According to unofficial reports kept by the Highlands News-Sun, this is the eighth traffic fatality on Highlands County roads since the first of the year. Last year at this time there had been 17 deaths.