SEBRING — “If you are over 18, and have an ID, get over to Ms. Penny Ogg and get registered to vote,” Ada McGowan told attendees at this year’s gathering after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.
If you don’t register to vote, she added, in a note of caution and scolding, don’t complain about what happens in this year’s election.
It was a reminder brought forth through a downtown parade with singing and recordings of King’s speeches, followed by a community festival across from Bountiful Blessings Church of God on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the Washington Heights neighborhood.
McGowan honored many donors to the parade and festival at the event, and gave the microphone to Mayor John Shoop, 15-year-old Josh Miller of Port St. Lucie and local poet Haywood Sanders.
Shoop noted the day was a “remembrance of a man that wanted to unite the nation, not just a few people.”
Miller, through an essay on King, recalled the highlights of the civil rights leader’s journey, right up to his assassination on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, while there to support a garbage workers’ strike for better work conditions.
King’s final speech was one of those replayed via mobile loudspeaker as the head of the parade neared the park in Lincoln Heights. In it, King said, “I’ve been to the mountaintop,” a reference to Moses who led the people of Israel out of Egypt, but would not get to see the promised land.
“Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will,” King spoke. “And He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land.”
Honoring King, Sanders’ recited his poem, saying, “He said, ‘I’ve been to the mountaintop. I have a dream that someday, one day will come true, but we must stand strong, in order to get through.’ He said, ‘We can’t stop. Don’t stop. We have a ways to go.” He said, ‘We’ve got to keep moving, to let the people know.’”
Sanders’ poem spoke of King and other civil rights leaders taking physical and legal blows, being beaten and jailed for asserting their rights.
“I didn’t understand it, because I was just a kid. But now that I’m a man, I thank God that they did,” Sanders said. “I thank God for all the people that took the stand for freedom, especially Dr. King, the one God chose to lead ‘em.”
Sanders then spoke of those who died for the cause, and in closing said, “So let’s not forget Dr. Martin Luther King. Let us not forget he was a man with a dream.”
The community event included bounce houses for young children, horse rides via Dexter and Janice Massaline Horses for older children and free barbecue chicken or hot dog meals.
In addition to opportunities to register to vote, the event also let people meet and greet with Sebring firefighters, sign up for the Arc of the United States MLK Serves grant program to help food-insecure families and learn more about the upcoming Juneteenth celebration this summer to honor emancipation from slavery in 1865.