Purchasing new software recently, I was prompted to set up a password. Working my way through all the steps, I became increasingly frustrated. First my password was too simple. Then it didn’t contain all the required letters. Finally, it notified me that I needed to add special characters, but then rejected the ones I inputted. Exasperated, I re-read the directions that I probably should have taken more time to look over before I even started and entered as requested.
When I finally had success, I worked my way through the rest of the prompts and completed my task. It was only later, the next day, when I went to return to my work, that I realized I didn’t remember the finalized password. As it dawned on me that I had neglected to write down the peculiar combination it had required, I groaned in anguish.
Is it just me? Has this ever happened to anyone else? Why does online security have to be such an ordeal? With so many applications, devices, programs, and passwords, I find myself feeling overwhelmed keeping track of it all.
Deciding to use a digital keychain option, that worked for a while until I cleared them on my computer and then had to go back and re-set up the accounts. My mutterings during that situation aren’t suited for a circulated publication and I’m embarrassed to admit the level of frustration these technology snafu’s present to my otherwise resilient nature.
I’m tech-savvy but also limited in time and patience. I don’t want to have to take multiple steps to log in to every step of the process. Even worse, I think I can manage handling multiple device changes at once. That process came to a screeching halt after I changed one of the passwords on a device while multi-tasking and now am solidly locked out of it. As I research options to break back into my own laptop, I tell myself the peculiar string of text will come to mind eventually. One good night of sleep and a perfect cup of coffee should do it, but so far, I’m stuck and feeling really stupid.
Do you remember when we all shared one behemoth of a computer in an office? There were no passwords or lock outs, you turned the thing on and began typing yellow or green glowing letters on a black screen. Reminiscent of an old-time television, our options were limited until the miraculous new technology burst upon the scene. I love technology, but not the ongoing hassles of using it.
Of course, none of this matters as passcodes are necessary and essential. I’m trying a variety of options but have yet to find something that doesn’t make me aggravated. My experience with an authenticator app has been the most stress inducing of all. I’m not able to swipe back and forth fast enough to use the generated code before it expires. Even worse, my limited time prevents me from changing those applications where I opted to use this. It almost makes me long for the days of pen and paper. Can you remember when a password was something you sang to gain entry into a tree house or secret kid’s club? “Knock knock, it’s me, the owner of the laptop. Will you open please?”