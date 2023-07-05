Pastor Joe DeHart preached his last sermon as pastor of Community Church of God in Lake Placid on Sunday, June 25, 2023. He had announced his plans for retirement in January 2023 and concluded his ministry on June 25 as the congregation honored and celebrated his time with them with a farewell dinner following worship.

DeHart has served for 33 years as minister of Community Church of God. As he told the congregation in his sermon, that was one-half of his lifetime as he turned 66 just three days before on June 22. As well, it was almost one-half of the congregation’s existence as the congregation was established 70 years ago. In today’s world, that is an anomaly as most pastors do not serve one congregation for that long.

