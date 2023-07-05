Pastor Joe DeHart preached his last sermon as pastor of Community Church of God in Lake Placid on Sunday, June 25, 2023. He had announced his plans for retirement in January 2023 and concluded his ministry on June 25 as the congregation honored and celebrated his time with them with a farewell dinner following worship.
DeHart has served for 33 years as minister of Community Church of God. As he told the congregation in his sermon, that was one-half of his lifetime as he turned 66 just three days before on June 22. As well, it was almost one-half of the congregation’s existence as the congregation was established 70 years ago. In today’s world, that is an anomaly as most pastors do not serve one congregation for that long.
DeHart came to the Lake Placid church from West Park Street Church of God in Jacksonville in 1990. He came as a young pastor with a young wife, Kathy, and three small children, David, Jennifer and Brenna. He came with a desire to serve God, to love God’s people and to share the Good News with all he met. He has faithfully done so.
Through the 33 years, he has married young couples, baptized and married their children, and baptized those children’s children. He has presided at the burial of too many members. He began his ministry while the congregation was meeting in a church that set behind what is now Logan’s Diner. As the congregation began to outgrow that facility, he spoke of the vision of the needs and possibilities for the congregation as they ministered to their people and their community and he shepherded the church through relocation. Land was donated to the congregation and a new church was built in 2000 at the present location of 735 S. Sun ‘N Lakes Blvd.
DeHart served in various ways in the Lake Placid and Highlands County community as well. As a graduate of Warner University in Lakes Wales, he was very active in continued service to Warner including serving for a number of years on their Board of Trustees. He has also served on various committees for the Florida State Church of God. Dr. Gregory Hall, the former president of Warner University and representing Church of God Florida State ministry, was present to bring greetings, well wishes and words of thanks to DeHart on behalf of Florida State Pastor Dr. Ken Love. Having served with DeHart while Hall was president at Warner University, he also expressed his appreciation for DeHart’s dedication, faithfulness to God, and humble service. He said he looked in the dictionary for the definition of “faithfulness” and saw a picture of DeHart by the definition. He remarked that he had been blessed as president of Warner to serve with DeHart; and as he reflected upon their service together, the words from I Samuel 10:26 came to mind: “Saul also went to his home in Gibeah, accompanied by valiant men whose hearts God had touched.” Hall said DeHart was certainly “a man whose heart God has touched”.
One of the ministries he did in connection with Warner University, with the blessing and support of the congregation, was to have young students interested in becoming ministers serve a two-year internship as youth minister and worship leader under his mentorship. Through the years, he had 12 interns.
His last intern, Isaiah Lightsey from Frostproof, stated DeHart had been such a help and support in his personal ministry and spiritual development. Lightsey said, “He is not only my pastor and mentor, but he is also my dear friend. I hope to become half the pastor he is. He has impacted so many lives all while being humble and living out his favorite saying ‘Love God, Love People.’”
As with any congregation, life ebbs and flows, new members join, there are losses due to death and for Florida, winter residents decide it is time to return north for good. When COVID hit in March 2000, it was an especially difficult time as many churches shut down. Norma Sue White, DeHart’s secretary, recalls she had just been hired two weeks prior to COVID. She said, “Pastor Joe immediately went into action and began to think of ways to care for the people and keep the church together. Until things opened up, he stayed in touch with his flock through regular phone calls, emails and newsletters.” She observed DeHart, in consultation with the church’s leadership, put plans in place, adjusting at each new twist and turn, to keep the congregation connected, involved and alive and she credited DeHart’s efforts, supported by the church leaders, in keeping the congregation vital and strong.
At the conclusion of Sunday’s service, Vice-Chair of the Board of Elders Andy Spires presented DeHart a plaque in honor of his faithful service to Community Church of God and its members for 33 years. Spires said he had worked side by side with DeHart since his arrival and could not have had a better friend or pastor. He noted prior to the DeHart’s arrival, the church had gone through several years of times that were not so good. One pastor died suddenly at way too young an age followed by pastors with short terms. Then, he brightened and stated: “Then we got the DeHarts and almost immediately things began getting better as we had a pastor and family that cared about us and let it show.”
Spires also thanked DeHart’s wife, Kathy, for her support of her husband’s ministry and her faithful service to the church. Kathy DeHart has also touched the lives of many children as she served as a teacher in the local school system.
Pastor DeHart’s closing sermon was based on the scripture from Psalm 115:1:“Not to us, O Lord, not to us but to your name be the glory, because of your love and faithfulness.” He called upon the people to give all glory to God for what He had done at Community Church of God. He also implored the people to “Trust in the Lord” and “Mind their trust”.
While the time has come to say goodbye to this beloved pastor, the congregation sends him forth with their love and thanksgiving. Larry Sapp, a church elder and the last member from the beginning of the church, having begun attending when he was 12 years old, remarked that the work of a pastor is very demanding. He said he knew DeHart had missed a lot by being so faithful to the Lord and his service to the congregation. He continued that he and his sacrifice were much appreciated.
Hall said in his remarks, “For a pastor, there is no such thing as retirement, just re-deployment”.