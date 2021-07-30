SEBRING — Those who knew Rev. Andy Conyer of Unity of Sebring Life Enrichment Centre said he always made them smile and feel welcomed.
“He did that for a lot of people,” said Tena Conyer, his wife of 26 years. “I never met anybody that Andy met that didn’t like him. He touched a lot of lives.”
He died shortly after midnight on the morning of Friday, July 16, at age 63, after a three-and-a-half-year fight against cancer.
“He fought the hard fight,” Tena said. “We were blessed with that extra time.”
Dee McDonald Bostic, a long-time friend through Highlands Little Theatre and through Unity of Sebring, said Andy “interviewed” her future husband on a double date, doing the “’Dad’ thing” about his intentions, in good humor.
”Whatever the question is, the answer is love,” Dee said of Andy. “He was the most non-judgmental person I’d ever met. Our church had a wide variety of personalities and people from different walks of life. He just always met them where they are. It’s just where you are in that moment on that day.”
Step-daughter and fellow HLT member Tracy Pollard Schuknecht said Andy was “just an amazing human being in general” who was kind, considerate and accepting.
”Anyone who ever talked to him felt like they mattered,” Tracy said. “He was truly a one-of-a-kind person.”
She also called him a caring, loving and understanding “bonus dad” to her and her younger brother, Benjamin. Tracy and Andy also sang together in N’Light, a group that sang inspirational music.
Although Andy was one of the pastors at Dee’s wedding, Tracy didn’t have him perform her wedding: “We wanted him to be a dad.”
Dee said he also performed the funeral for her late mother, who loved riding from Lakeland to Unity.
“She would say ‘I like that young man,’” Dee said. “He just had an aura about him, of kindness. When you were around Andy, you smiled.”
As Dee’s “pun-buddy” on social media, and a fellow jokester, Andy once led off a wedding ceremony with the “Mawwiage” speech from “The Princess Bride.”
Andy also made and sold Reverend Andy’s Holy Sauce: “Mild enough for the masses, but will still burn the hell out of you,” from an old Kentucky relative’s recipe. Tena said they loved making it outside, to disperse the heat from the propane burners and the pepper aroma from the sauce.
She said Ben and Tracy’s husband, Dave, will continue the tradition with her, once it gets cool enough outside to do it.
Andy served on several community boards, did the Sounds of the Seasons fundraiser and was a member of both Rotary and Highlands Little Theatre. It was at HLT that he met Tena, in the kitchen after a dinner-theatre show.
“They were short-handed in the kitchen one night, and they ended up doing dishes together,” Tracy said. “And the rest is history.”
They started dating in November, Tena said. He proposed in February — Valentine’s Day, Tracy said — and they married in July.
“We knew it [was right],” Tena said. “I wasn’t looking at the time. And then he just showed up.”
“When he married my mom, he was fully on-board with having two teenagers,” Tracy said. “When it’s right, it’s right.”
Andy and Tena traveled to mountains and the beach and visited both Italy and Cuba. They had planned to go to another of his high school reunions this fall. Tracy said the last big family trip was Thanksgiving 2019 in Savannah, Georgia, staying in a rented house in the historic district.
They loved having family dinner on Sunday, and had just started reviving that habit. He cherished that time, Tena said. He felt too young, having married at 38, to be “Grandpa,” Tena said, and wanted them to just call him ‘Sir.” The first granddaughter called him “Grandpa Sir,” and the name stuck.
“Everything was good,” Tena said. “Traveling and family time. He was definitely my best friend.”
Andrew Carey Conyer was born on May 12, 1958, in Wabash, Indiana, to Robert Kirk Conyer and Phillis Ann (Stephan) Conyer. He lived in Sebring for 30 years. In addition to Tena, Tracy and Ben, he is also survived by four grandchildren: Casey and Bradley Pollard, and Harper and Grant Schuknecht, and was preceded in death by a sister, a brother and his parents.
Memorial contributions can be made to Unity of Sebring, 10417 S. Orange Blossom Blvd., Sebring, FL 33875. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Unity of Sebring.