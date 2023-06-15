Florida is a pretty incredible state with all sorts of intriguing creatures and folklore. Whether one could believe in the presence of the reported Skunk Ape or recent sightings of an ivory-billed woodpecker from the photos being shared around, sometimes a rarity is a real thing.

Many decades ago, there were photos taken of a “calico” deer that resided within our local state park. Referred to by the name of “Nellie,” she was quite the famous ruminant and well known. Long since deceased by the time I arrived in Florida, it initially seemed the stuff of folklore like the giant gator called Cyclops or the small black panthers known as jaguarundis.

