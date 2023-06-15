Florida is a pretty incredible state with all sorts of intriguing creatures and folklore. Whether one could believe in the presence of the reported Skunk Ape or recent sightings of an ivory-billed woodpecker from the photos being shared around, sometimes a rarity is a real thing.
Many decades ago, there were photos taken of a “calico” deer that resided within our local state park. Referred to by the name of “Nellie,” she was quite the famous ruminant and well known. Long since deceased by the time I arrived in Florida, it initially seemed the stuff of folklore like the giant gator called Cyclops or the small black panthers known as jaguarundis.
Later when I finally saw jaguarundi, no one was more uncertain than I that I had, unless you count the biologist who insisted it was not possible. While we still wait for photographic evidence of what is likely the remnants of a small feral population, I have enjoyed seeing images of other creatures that aren’t supposed to be possible. Years ago, one of our local residents took photos of a pair of bobcat twins. One was melanistic, meaning dark colored. Nearly all black, the juvenile had bright green eyes where his or her tawny twin had eyes of blue. The photos were stunning. A mere genetic typo, it created an unlikely beauty, much like that of the piebald deer.
The definition of piebald equates to being “mixed up” and refers to the scattering of white markings within an otherwise normal colored hide on a white-tailed deer. Some piebald have large patches of white almost like a horse’s markings. Not a true albino, those would be deer with a full white coat, pink nose, and hooves with red eyes. There are also reports of melanistic deer and similar to that amazing baby bobcat, it would be nearly black in color. Both albino and melanistic animals are extremely rare. Piebald deer, however, seem to grace our area in various locations and whether you refer to them as calico or piebald it is a stunning and remarkable thing to observe.
Reportedly being found in less than 1% of the wild populations, this inherited genetic anomaly causes white patches, white spots or in that historic deer Nellie, a coat much like a Dalmatian dog. Locally, I’ve seen a nearly all white deer with a brown head and ears, a mostly brown deer with white hindquarters and a fawn spotted in the lovely patterns similar to historic Nellie.
Recently more photos were shared of a deer that was heavily marked with white, almost reminding me of a zebra from the images. Whether I’ll get the blessing of seeing this beauty in the fur is uncertain, but considering how many of these piebald deer seem to pop up in this region, I like to think the odds are quite good. Any deer hunt I go on will be with my trusty Canon and a long-distance lens. I aim to keep her safe and allow the legend to continue as long as genetics will allow.