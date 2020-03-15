Patricia C. Watson
Patricia C. Watson, 68, of Sebring, Florida died Friday morning, March 13, 2020 at Somers Hospice House. She was born and raised in this area. She was a graduate of Avon Park High School in 1970. She had worked for Kegal Bowling Center for many years and Walmart for 20 years before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Watson; mother, Carolyn Luke, and father, Presley Selph. She is survived by her son, Billy Wilson Jr.; two half-brothers, Troy and Presley Selph Jr.; granddaughter, Erin Wilson; step-mother, Cecilia Smith; and her cat, Spider.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Somers Hospice House. Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, 507 U.S. 27 North, Avon Park, FL 33825. 863-453-3134