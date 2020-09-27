Patricia S. Faupel
On Sept. 19, 2020, Patricia Snell Faupel, age 93, of Sebring, Florida left this world to rejoin her loved ones in heaven. She was born in Bedford, Pennsylvania on Aug. 1, 1927. Her parents were the late Richard and Lillian Snell. She was married to the late William A. Faupel for 56 years.
She is survived by her children and their families: son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Patricia Faupel of Sebring, and daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Richard Alpert of Washington, North Carolina; grandchildren, Sonny and Alex Smith, and Ben, Katie and Ian Alpert. She had five great-grandchildren, Jade, Hank, Sammy, Bennie and Carter. She is also survived by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Glenora Faupel of Bedford, Pennsylvania.
Pat was a loving wife, devoted mother and great friend. She loved to travel, play golf, kayak, work crossword puzzles and play various card games. She enjoyed texting on her phone with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed volunteering at the local hospital and going out to dinner with her dear friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com