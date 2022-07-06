LAKE PLACID — The grill was flaming and the smiles were contagious at the American Legion Post 25 as families and members celebrated Independence Day on Saturday. The third annual Fourth of July event honored veterans and first responders. The Family Fun Day went off with a hitch despite the heat and rain Saturday afternoon.
The free event was open to the public and gave old friends time to catch up and newer residents a chance to meet new friends. The Cervantes family just moved from Colorado to Lake Placid last year. Thomas and Katriana brought their 7-year-old son, Xavier. They love the small town feel of Lake Placid. Xavier played on the inflatable water slide.
A good-natured Post 25 member, Robin Flottum, donned her swimsuit as many people took turns trying to dunk her. Larry Gerlock, being the gentleman that he is, not only made the tank for the post but lifted a ladder in and out of it to rescue the soaking wet Flottum.
In addition, there were cornhole boards to play at. First Vice Commander Pete Ruiz, with help, manned the grills for hot dogs, hamburgers and grilled chicken. Ed Grieashamar supervised the cooking.
The fun didn’t stop when the rain started up; most people, at least the more mature in the bunch, headed inside for lunch. The air conditioning kept everyone cool while they dined on the grilled meats and sides and desserts by the women of the auxiliary and others.
Post member Denise Williams said the food was fantastic and everyone had outdone themselves. Williams also had praise for the Post’s Commander Fred Pierce.
“Commander Pierce has turned this post around by making it family friendly,” she said. “He is interested in activities that involve the community. He is the best commander.”
Most people dressed in patriotic red, white and blue although some took it to another level. John Pietras and Joyce Arnes went a step further and wore sunglasses with the American flag that lit up on them. In addition to celebrating Independence Day, they came to be with friends.
“We came for the picnic and for the fellowship,” Pietras said. “These people are family.”
In the three years Pierce has been commander, he has tried to change the public’s image of the American Legion. He wants people to see it not as simply a bar but a family-friendly place that is active in the community.
When replacing the sign seen on U.S. 27, it states “American Legion Family Post 25.”
“There are a lot of people who bring their grandchildren here to eat, dance and have fun,” Pierce said.
He also said days like the Fun Day allow them to give back to the community. Pierce invited the county’s EMTs and all first responders as he says sometimes they get forgotten.
“Freedom is not free,” the commander said. “That’s coming from one of the few who came back almost whole.”
Pierce spoke from the voice of experience. He served 23 years in Special Ops in the United States Air Force. He is a retired chief master sergeant.
Pierce wants everyone to feel comfortable, especially the widows, whom he does not want to feel they may be accosted.
“We look out for each other here,” he said.
Post 25 is proud of the work they do in supporting the homeless veterans in the county.