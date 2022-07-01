Independence Day is this weekend and that means plenty of festivities with a patriotic flare. Events from picnics to fireworks are being held throughout the county marking the signing of the Declaration of Independence and cutting ties from Great Britain.
Some events may have a nominal fee associated with them. Others may be free to attend, but food and merchandise can be purchased.
In Sebring. Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District is starting things off early from 7-9 p.m. Friday near the community center at 3500 Edgewater. There is free parking and a lot for golf cart parking.
This event is free to attend and will boast Food Truck Alley offering savory and sweet treats, including donuts, barbecue, ice cream and kettle corn.
Bring a chair or picnic blanket to view the fireworks at 9 p.m.
The Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District Office will be closed on July 4.
Get out and get moving at the 29th Annual Firecracker 5K from 8-9 a.m. Monday, July 4, at 5931 Hammock Road. There is a $20 registration fee for adults and a T-shirt and $13 youth registration without a T-shirt. Sign up at runningsignup.com.
The Highlands Lakeside Theatre, 356 W. Center Ave. in Sebring, will be offering a free Patriotic Revue again this year, running every hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 4. The show lasts between 25-35 minutes. Food sales go toward the theatre’s scholarship fund.
The City of Sebring will set the sky alight over Lake Jackson from 9-9:30 p.m. Monday, July 4. There are good views all around the lake. Bring a blanket or chair.
Lake Placid Jaycees will put on a patriotic fireworks show on Lake June in Winter from 9-9:30 p.m. Monday. Free parking is available at Lake June Ball Fields and fireworks can be seen around the lake. Bring a blanket or lawn chair or use a tailgate to see the show.
Avon Park will spark up their fireworks put on by the Jaycees at 9 p.m. on July 4 at Donaldson Park. The park is at 109 E. Main St. Bring a lawn chair to sit in. Avon Park City Hall will be closed in observance of Independence Day.