State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ net worth jumped 44 percent last year, with much of his assets tied to family businesses that include Capt. Anderson’s Restaurant in Panama City Beach. Patronis, who is running for re-election, listed a net worth of $9.63 million as of Dec. 31, according to a financial-disclosure report filed as part of candidate qualifying with the state Division of Elections.
The total was up from $6.67 million the prior year. Patronis, a former member of the state House and the state Public Service Commission, was elected to a full term as chief financial officer in November 2018 after being appointed to the post in 2017 by then-Gov. Rick Scott.
Patronis’ 1,250 shares of Patronis Brothers stock grew in value from $1.4 million in his report for 2020 to $3.25 million last year. Patronis also has more than $2.1 million in stakes in various other partnerships involving his family.
Patronis listed the value of his Bay County home at $517,009, a Tallahassee condominium appraised at $143,412, and four vacant lots in Panama City Beach and Chipley collectively valued at $245,500. Patronis reported $132,841 in income from his state job, $43,500 from the Patronis Brothers Partnership and $24,551 through TD Ameritrade.
Democratic CFO candidate Adam Hattersley, a former state House member from Riverview, posted a net worth of $1.04 million as of June 6. Hattersley’s assets were topped by his home appraised at $508,000 and an Ameriprise Financial portfolio at $510,775.