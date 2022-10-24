Ravens Patriots Football

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, center left, is brought down by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell, center, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sept. 25, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Jones limped to the sidelines following the play.

 PAUL CONNORS/AP PHOTO

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Plenty has changed for the New England Patriots offense in the three weeks since Mac Jones took his most recent snap at quarterback.

Two other players have had a chance to lead it. One of them, Brian Hoyer, joined Jones on the sideline following a concussion. And the other, rookie Bailey Zappe, has been one of the biggest surprises of the young season going 2-0 as the starter.

