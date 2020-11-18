Paul J. Steele
Paul J. Steele, 82, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away Nov. 13, 2020. Paul was born in Dexter, New York on Dec. 8, 1937, to the late Basil and Corolyn Steele. Paul was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Army Reserves. He enjoyed fishing, golf and anything to do with computers.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Dorthy Donegan and Eleanor Yackel.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Steele; sons, Alan Steele and his wife Maria Steele, and Kevin Steele and his wife Sue Steele; sister, Helen Thompson, Mary Ball; brother, Roy Steele; grandchildren, Alan Steele II, Lynn Marie Jordan, Jake Steele, Mitchell Steele; and great-grandchild, Cameron Steele.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in the chapel at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, North Carolina. If you are unable to attend in person, the memorial service will be streamed live on Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home Facebook Page.
We will also have a graveside service that will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at the Dexter Cemetery, New York.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County.