SEBRING — With four full-course cautions in the final two hours of Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, teams had plenty of opportunities to think about their pit strategies. When to get fuel, whether to change tires and when to come into the pits were among the options considered.
But the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 basically elected to do nothing, and as more yellow flags came out, the team was able to stay on the track and not give up position by pulling into the pits for fuel. The strategy was risky, but it paid off in a big way, as Madison Snow brought the Paul Miller Racing entry to the finish line 1.532 seconds in front of the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GTS to capture the GTD class.
Snow did a double-stint on a single tank of fuel to finish the race, having enough left for the three-lap dash to the finish line after the race returned to green.
For the Paul Miller crew, it was an unbelievable finish to a race where the team didn’t have the pace of a lot of the competition.
“I definitely did not think going into this race that we could ever have this outcome, but it shows staying out of trouble and having a team that can execute perfectly and an engineer that is willing to take chances is what it takes sometimes — especially with the speed of the car that we had,” Snow said. “We also improved the car throughout the race, that helped us quite a bit at the end, and we had a car I could battle with for those last three laps.”
Snow and regular teammate Bryan Sellers were joined by Corey Lewis, who was with the team when it won Sebring in 2018.
“For me, it’s been quite the journey with Madison,” Sellers said. “We’ve spent so many years together and I’ve been able to watch him grow and become more well-rounded as a driver. Today shows what he’s capable of — what we’ve always known he’s capable of. He got the job done in the highest-pressure situation. I couldn’t be happier for us as a program, but I also couldn’t be happier for him for giving us this win today.”
Racing up front wasn’t always the best place to be in the GTD class during the race. The pole-sitting No. 93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura was knocked out of the race in the seventh hour after contact with another car. Shortly afterwards, the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GTS and No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche were involved in a battle for the lead and made contact at Turn 1. That knocked the Mercedes out of the race.
The Turner Motorsport car, driven by Patrick Gallagher, Michael Dinan and Robby Foley placed second and the No. 92 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche, driven by Alec Udell, David Brule and Julien Andlauer placed third.
The next IMSA race will be on the streets of Long Beach, April 14 and 15 for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.