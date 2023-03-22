SEBRING — With four full-course cautions in the final two hours of Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, teams had plenty of opportunities to think about their pit strategies. When to get fuel, whether to change tires and when to come into the pits were among the options considered.

But the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 basically elected to do nothing, and as more yellow flags came out, the team was able to stay on the track and not give up position by pulling into the pits for fuel. The strategy was risky, but it paid off in a big way, as Madison Snow brought the Paul Miller Racing entry to the finish line 1.532 seconds in front of the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GTS to capture the GTD class.

