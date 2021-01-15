DAYTONA BEACH — The whole gang is back at Paul Miller Racing for the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.
Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers have returned as full-season drivers in the No. 48 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO. Corey Lewis will join them for the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup events again, with Andrea Caldarelli reprising his role as the fourth driver for the upcoming Rolex 24 At Daytona. The car will run as the No. 1 in the Rolex 24 as the team prepares to defend its GT Daytona (GTD) victory at Daytona International Speedway on Jan. 30-31.
Snow and Sellers have proven a formidable duo, winning the WeatherTech Championship GTD season title driving for Paul Miller Racing in 2018. Along with Lewis, they collected the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup crown last year for points awarded at the four series races six hours or longer.
“We’re so happy to have both Madison and Bryan back for the full season in 2021 as well as Andrea and Corey back with our team,” team founder Paul Miller said. “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with all four of these drivers over the years. We’ve accomplished so much together already; I can’t wait to see what we are able to do in 2021.
“We know that this lineup is strong enough to win, and we proved that in 2018 and again at the Rolex 24 in 2020 and through the rest of the Endurance Cup season. This year, the bar has gone up yet again in the IMSA GTD field and we expect our competition to be operating at a higher level than ever, so that we’ll have to raise our own game in order to compete. But, in addition to the drivers, we have a great crew and a brand-new car from Lamborghini at our disposal to help us fight for race wins and hopefully a title this year.”
Four of Snow’s six career IMSA wins have come since he joined PMR in 2016. The 25-year-old from Utah said he thrives in the team’s family atmosphere.
“We will build on our previous seasons together and continue to work hard with a strong driver lineup and a really great crew behind us,” Snow said. “The crew has been vastly the same since I joined PMR in 2016, which is a sign of how wonderful it is to be a part of this family Paul Miller has built. All focus right now is on getting another watch and starting our championship campaign strong.”
Sellers has 11 wins in his IMSA career, including at least one in nine of the past 10 seasons. The 38-year-old Ohioan is eager to get back to a full-season slate after PMR concentrated primarily on the endurance events in 2020.
“It’s difficult to find the right words to explain the level of excitement I have returning for a full season with Madison,” said Sellers. “We have had a lot of success as a pairing and I am hoping that we will be able to continue to grow and build on that.
“This season looks like it’s shaping up to be the most difficult in GTD history. There have been a lot of really great driver and team combinations announced and released. But this is exactly what you want and need as a racing team. You want to prove yourself up against the best in the business. I am sure we will have to continue to grow as a program, but we are looking forward to the challenge.”