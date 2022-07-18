There’s a reason why you race all the way to the checkered flag. Bryan Sellers showed why in Saturday’s GT Daytona (GTD) portion of the FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix.
Sellers evaded the stricken race leader in Lime Rock’s fast, downhill final corner on the last lap, then held off a trio of charging competitors behind to claim the GTD win in the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3. It may have been the 14th win of Sellers’ IMSA career, but the 39-year-old hadn’t witnessed anything like this one.
“Last lap? Yes. Last corner? No,” Sellers said in victory lane, still shaking his head in disbelief. “Today, we did get fortunate.”
Sellers and co-driver Madison Snow earned their second WeatherTech Championship win of 2022, but they weren’t even assured a podium finish with less than a half hour left in the race. Mired in fourth place on a track where passing is difficult, the race ran without caution until Ryan Eversley slid the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Acura NSX GT3 into the Turn 7 tires to bring out a full-course yellow with 21 minutes to go.
To that point, the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 had dominated. But on the restart with nine minutes left, Philip Ellis maneuvered the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 inside Aaron Telitz in the No. 12 Lexus entering Turn 1. The two cars made side-to-side contact several times through Turns 2 and 3 before Ellis pushed the No. 57 Mercedes into the lead. The No. 12 sustained hood and front-end damage that eliminated it from contention.
Sellers, meanwhile, dispatched of Maxime Martin in the No. 27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for third place and inherited second when the No. 12 Lexus had its incident. Still, victory seemed unlikely as Ellis built a comfortable gap in the No. 57 he shared with Russell Ward.
That is, until Ellis slowed dramatically coming down the hill toward Turn 7, the victim of a fuel pump failure. All he could do was coast to the finish line. As Sellers rapidly approached entering the seventh and final turn, he had a split-second decision to make.
“Coming to the checkered (flag), you could see the (No.) 57, who had a huge gap, coming back to us fast,” Sellers said. “Then on the downhill, you realize he’s not going anymore. Then it’s, ‘I’ve got this opportunity to win. Do I go right, do I go left?’ I see all the rubber (marbles to the) left and I don’t really want to go there but you don’t have a choice, so I went left, go out over the curb and luckily hang on.
“You take ‘em when you can get ‘em, and you’re super happy about ‘em when you can get ‘em.”
Martin, in the No. 27 Aston Martin, followed Sellers to the outside of the crippled Mercedes, as did Mike Skeen in the No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes. Jeff Westphal, running fourth in the No. 39 CarBahn with Peregrine Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3, opted to dart inside Ellis and overtook Skeen for third place.
The margins were miniscule. Sellers won by 0.631 seconds over Martin, who was 0.059 seconds ahead of Westphal, who finished 0.109 seconds up on Skeen. A despondent Ellis rolled across the line eight seconds later in fifth place.
By finishing fourth, the No. 32 Team Korthoff Mercedes and co-driver Stevan McAleer retained the GTD season points lead, expanding it to 40 markers over Jan Heylen, Ryan Hardwick and the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.
With the win, Sellers, Snow and the No. 1 BMW broadened their lead in the IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup to 212 points over Roman De Angelis and the No. 27 Aston Martin.
All five classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be back in action at the IMSA SportsCar Weekend, August 4-7 at Road America near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.