Pelosi Husband Assaulted

Staff members of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, including Pelosi's Chief of Staff Terri McCullough, second from right, hug outside of the Capitol, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, before entering a vehicle on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

 JACQUELYN MARTIN/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON — It’s something that goes along with being a member of Congress, no matter your party or your status: constant threats to your life, and the unshakeable feeling that they’re only getting worse.

Early Friday, an assailant looking for Pelosi broke into her San Francisco home and used a hammer to attack her husband Paul, who suffered blunt-force injuries and was hospitalized.

