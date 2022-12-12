Obit Paul Silas Basketball

Charlotte Bobcats coach Paul Silas argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Charlotte, N.C., April 18, 2012. Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams, has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 79.

 CHURCK BURTON/AP FILE PHOTO

Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams as a player and LeBron James’ first coach in the league, has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 79.

The family revealed the death through the Houston Rockets, for whom Silas’ son, Stephen, is a second-generation head coach. The Boston Globe first reported Silas’ death, and no official cause was immediately announced.

