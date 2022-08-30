LPGA Tour Golf

Paula Reto, of South Africa, celebrates after her final putt on the 18th hole during the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

 JUSTIN TANG/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

OTTAWA, Ontario — Paula Reto won the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi.

“I’m really, really excited and just proud of myself for being able to stick through the shots and the routines,” Reto said. “Sometimes, I find that’s really hard to do, especially if you know you have only a few holes left.”

