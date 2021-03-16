Pauline Louise Plummer, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Sept. 5, 1939 in London, Ohio to the late William Alfred Davis and Lola (Pickens) Sheley. Pauline graduated from Jeffersonville High School and retired after many dedicated years from Island Interior Designs in Key Largo, Florida. She had been a Sebring resident since 2017, formerly living in Tavernier, Florida. Pauline attended Tanglewood Community Church and during summers, attended Jeffersonville Church of Christ. Pauline loved her family very much and enjoyed playing card games with them.
She is survived by her loving husband, Larry; children, Michael Coe of Columbus, Ohio, Susan (Brad) Graham of Bainbridge, Ohio, Steven (Julie) Coe of Jamestown, Ohio, Angela (Jeff) Wagner of Plano, Texas, and Ricky (Diane) Plummer of Lynn Haven, Florida; and brother, John (Debbie) Davis. Surviving are also nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family service will be held at Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston. Pauline will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in her honors. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com