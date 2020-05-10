Pauline L. Saraco
Pauline Louise Marasco Saraco, 74, passed away on April 30, 2020 in Sebring, Florida. Pauline was born to Biagio R. and Consilia Marasco in Rochester, New York on Nov. 17, 1945. She had been a resident of Highlands County for 15 years. She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. She worked in the healthcare industry as a registered nurse. Pauline enjoyed crochet, Disney and loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Stephanie Saraco of Lake Worth, Florida and Teresa A. Woollens of Port Richey, Florida; five grandchildren, James M. Pressley III of Sebring, Florida, Kristen M. Pressley of Lake Worth, Florida, Daniel Wright of McKinney, Texas, Joshua Wright of Sebring, Florida and Amanda Woollens of Franklin, North Carolina; and two great-grandchildren, Christina M. Pressley of Lake Worth, Florida and Riley L. Pressley of Sebring, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard M. Marasco.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Pauline’s honor at a later date, when safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com