ER Wainetta Holmes picked a very special lady to be our Elk of the Month for December. Recognition doesn’t always come as a result of volunteerism, it also comes due to continued participation in events, continual support, as well as a positive effect on the membership. Our special member is none other than Pauline Rose! Pauline joined our Lodge in 2008 and has brought nothing but joy and smiles to all who know her. She attends all our Tuesday and Friday dinners. She loves to dance and at the age of 94, she is still on the dance floor, and on Friday nights she helps with the 50/50 tickets. Pauline is a fixture at all the District Visitations and never hesitates in joining Lodge functions.
Pauline was born on the south side of Chicago. She said it wasn’t the “baddest part of town” then! She and her late husband were married for 34 years and for 20 of them she accompanied her trucker husband on his route from Detroit to Chicago. They retired to the Florida Keys in 1969. After his passing, Pauline moved to Sebring in 2003. The Sebring Elks is very honored to have such a dedicated and loving member. When you see her, please stop and say “hi,” so she can flash her smile at you.