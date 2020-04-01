SEBRING — Those who made an emergency coffee run Monday to The Shops at Shelby Crossing might have seen a familiar sight.
Heavy equipment was busy scraping up the pavement on the west edge of the property near the Starbucks franchise, a spot that has been coned off from parking for weeks, and sometimes months at a time in the past.
The Highlands News-Sun was unable to learn what was being installed at the spot that has been repaired numerous times in the past for failed or collapsed underground drainage culverts.
Heavy rains have not yet returned to Central Florida, but that part of the parking lot, which sits by the shopping plaza entrance at the U.S. 27/Thunderbird Road junction, suffered backed-up drainage and other problems immediately after Hurricane Irma and related subsequent drains overflowed drainage ditches and structures all over the county.
Drainage culverts throughout The Shops at Shelby Crossing parking lot failed in subsequent months from that County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. characterized as a muck-based soil base under the site that gets unstable in heavy rain.
The problem for the site, as Howerton has said in the past, is not only that it had a lot of muck soils, but the onsite drainage system has several leaks and needs a lot of maintenance.
He has said that shoppers should get used to it, even after something on site gets fixed, because the pipes will probably collapse again.
With so many people self-isolating at home to avoid spread of the novel coronavirus, resulting in a drop from heavy drive-through traffic at Starbucks or heavy dine-in traffic at Panera Bread on the opposite end, work likely got started to take advantage of the improved logistics.
Work done now may make the situation easier in the wet season. Immediately after Irma, Howerton noted that some of the localized flooding — including a small pond-sized puddle on the southwest corner of the highway intersection — was a dual result of failed drainage systems and an overloaded water table.
Lake levels have gone back down since then, but at the time, Lake Jackson was full to the point that Howerton said he “didn’t have any place to put” the excess water.