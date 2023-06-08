Highlands County’s Board of County Commissioners has signed an interlocal agreement with the Sebring Airport Authority to pave an airport road.
The project will resurface Webster Turn Drive, a county-maintained road that provides access to the Sebring Regional Airport’s Industrial Park.
County Engineer J.D. Langford told commissioners that as far back as 2014, the Florida Department of Transportation had allotted funds to repave the road, but based on estimates from the Sebring Regional Airport’s engineer, the cost would have been higher than that grant.
The FDOT grant is for $495,308.
To cover that shortfall, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners had to put in funds to the amount of $186,000. It has taken this long to get the interlocal agreement set up and put in front of the board.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked why the Airport Authority had not put in the additional funds instead of the county.
County Administrator Laurie Hurner said she would need to check on what amount the Airport Authority is contributing. She said the prices for the work, as stated in the grant, have since gone up considerably.
Hurner said the amount of time this has taken has stretched the limits of FDOT’s patience.
“[F]DOT has given us until this meeting to accept this money, or they will kindly decide to take it back, it’s been so long,” Hurner said.
Ultimately, Tuck voted against the matter because she wanted an answer to how much the Airport Authority would contribute to the project.
The FDOT funds came to the county through a Small County Outreach Program agreement, which commissioners also approved, 4-1, with Tuck again dissenting.