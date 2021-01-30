SEBRING — There’s no need to fear, Stella the wonder dog is here. OK, so that line was borrowed from the animated television series “Underdog” that ran in the 1960s. Stella truly was once an underdog before she was rescued and trained as a therapy dog. Now she’s a wonder dog, and yes, she sometimes wears a cape.
Stella the underdog was so malnourished that she was missing most of her hair, according to her handler Victim’s Advocate Elizabeth Fischer of HCSO’s Special Victims Unit. After some much needed TLC and obedience training from Brevard County Sheriff’s Office “Paws & Stripes College,” Stella now gives back every day of her life.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office started its therapy dog program in 2018, and Stella, a 3-year-old Weimaraner mix, was the first dog in the program. Stella is the only full-time therapy dog at the HCSO. She is sometimes joined by a Corgi named Trey whose handler is HCSO Chaplain Allen Altvater.
“Stella is here to help victims and traumatized witnesses, both adult and children,” Fischer said. “She works a lot with children and can go to the hospital, the forensic interviews and even to court.”
When Fischer and Stella were first paired up, they worked together for six months to ensure Stella would be adaptable to various situations and settings, such as loud schools or behaving in courtrooms. Fischer said it was important to get Stella out into the community to socialize her and make her known.
Stella often goes to schools and Fischer makes presentations on what her job is. The children love to pet Stella and Trey, when he is available, and they ask many questions. Once in a while, a child may hang back and observe. Fischer said some kids are just not comfortable with dogs and may not have them. In the end, they will usually be won over by Stella and pet her.
Fischer also said many people meet Stella and forget about her. That’s how she wants it because she wants the public, especially children, to already know Stella’s friendly face in case she meets them during a crisis.
“We meet people at the worst part of their lives,” Fischer said. “I may be a nice, polite stranger, but I am still a stranger. Stella is not. They have made the connection with her previously. She’s a friendly face.”
Recently, a first grade teacher reached out to Fischer for help. She told Fischer that her students were struggling with reading. So, Stella and her human set off to the rescue. The children are now reading to Stella, the “Reading Buddy.” Fischer said the children are petting Stella while they read to her. Not a bad gig, if you can get it. Fischer has asked Stella what her favorite book is but she’s not saying (probably doesn’t want to show favoritism). Fischer said it is too soon to determine if the new reading plan is working as it has only been a few weeks.
The therapy dogs also attend public community events and visit care facilities. Trey and Stella seem to thrive on the hugs, and petting they get from those at Ridge Area Arc. They also enjoy the thank you cards and fan mail.
Just like other K-9s, Stella lives with her handler. While Fischer admits to being biased, she feels the therapy dog program has been very successful with the interactions and connections the dogs form.
“Stella never ceases to impress me with how she interacts with people,” she said.
The two dogs have very different personalities that can make just about anyone comfortable. Stella is larger than Trey and pretty laid back. Trey, on the other hand, is smaller and more excitable. The therapy dogs are more approachable than the German shepherds with the large teeth.
“I call him a goofball,” Fischer said.
Stella is so popular, she has her own Facebook page under Stella Therapy-Dog.