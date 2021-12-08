Pawsmus event a big success
The Highlands County Humane Society event was quite active, with dozens of people looking for their new furball addition to their family just in time for Christmas, and they were very appreciative of the lower rate of adoption fees for this special day. Thanks to Saunders Second Chances offering low cost veterinary services, and the Highlands County Humane Society working together, more people are able to afford to adopt and care for their pets now than ever before. But they still need those donations coming in, whether financial or just a few bags of food.
Judy Spiegel, president of the HCHS, makes going to our local Humane Society such a happy experience. Today I chatted with many big dogs, some puppies, cats and kittens, two cockatiels, and a fat little hamster. Merry Christmas to all.
Dustine Burch
Sebring