SEBRING — Floridians on Tuesday approved an amendment to the state constitution to raise the minimum wage incrementally over the next six years. During that time, hourly employees currently paid $8.56 per hour will see that minimum rate climb up to $15 by 2026.
Local businesses will likely feel the bite the worst, according to business owners in Highlands County.
“We’re still processing that,” Karl Davis of Lake Placid Feed & Western Wear Inc. said of the statewide decision. He deferred the question of how the company would adjust to his wife and business partner, Nancy Davis, who was not able to return a call Friday.
Chris Selph of Triangle Hardware in Sebring agreed with what it stated on the ballot: That it would have a negative impact to the economy of Florida. That’s especially true for businesses that rely on overtime, Selph said. His store frequently has people working 60-70 hours per week. That would have to change, he said.
Selph said that while a couple of workers make salary among the nine at his store, the rest are hourly. Everybody’s definitely making more than the minimum wage, he said, but none are making $15.
The company, incorporated in 1960, has done OK since two to three years after the Great Recession a decade ago.
“It’s picked up good until now,” Selph said, but he added that the pandemic hasn’t hurt that much. “We’ve done really good because people have got home projects.”
Dan Andrews of Legacy Bicycles in Sebring said he didn’t think it was very well thought through.
“I will have to raise prices,” Andrews said. “There’s not enough [profit] margin to absorb an increase in labor cost.”
Unlike some businesses, Andrews said, his is very “hands-on” and he can’t just put in computers. He needs people to sell and adjust the equipment for customers.
The amendment, listed as “Amendment 2” on the ballot, stated that the state would raise the $8.56 minimum wage to $10 as of Sept. 30, 2021, and then by another $1 per hour each subsequent Sept. 30 until it reaches $15. After that point, any minimum wage increases would be adjusted as they are done now for inflation, starting Sept. 30, 2027.
A warning on the ballot stated that the measure would likely increase state and local government costs across the state by $16 million in Fiscal Year 2021-22, and up to $540 million by 2027.
The vote wasn’t a mandate by any measure: It passed, just barely. The final tally showed 6,379.023 votes in favor of the amendment, 60.81%, just above the 60% supermajority needed to pass the amendment. The 39.19% who voted against it totaled 4,112,522.
The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA), already battered by the coronavirus pandemic, and the Florida Chamber of Commerce have opposed the minimum wage hike, arguing that it could lead to job losses and hurt businesses already struggling from the pandemic.
Statewide advocates have argued in favor of a higher minimum wage to help hundreds of thousands of Floridians working at or just over the minimum wage to get out of poverty.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of September, slightly more that 1 million Floridians held jobs in the traditionally low-wage leisure and hospitality sector out of 9.37 million employed Floridians.
The federal minimum wage is still $7.25 per hour and has been since 2009. Both Alabama and Georgia, Florida’s neighboring states, have kept to that level.
Meanwhile, California, New Jersey and Illinois, as well as some counties and municipalities across the nation, have adopted the $15 minimum wage. Large companies such as Amazon and Target have adopted it as their entry-level base wage.
With no national consensus on whether or not a higher income outweighs the potential for job losses, the Congressional Budget Office — a nonpartisan federal agency that provides budget and economic information to Congress — found last year that a $15 minimum wage would cost 1.3 million jobs, nationally.
The Highlands News-Sun reached out to local restaurants and lodging, but owners and managers were busy and could not comment immediately.
The FRLA has argued that the higher hourly wages does not include the “tip credit,” currently frozen by the state’s constitution at $3.02 an hour. At the full $15-per-hour wage, a worker would then have to receive $11.98 per hour in cash tips to reach the $15 level.
Phillip Statler of Statler Financial Services Inc. in Sebring won’t feel the pinch in his payroll. He already had to downsize from three employees to two, only one of which is hourly.
However, he said the hourly-wage earner will suffer as prices go up to cover increased labor costs, or turn to automation — such as the McDonald’s self-order kiosks — to then lay off workers.
Corporations don’t pay taxes anyway, he said: They pass those costs on to the consumers.
“The little guy will get hurt the most,” Statler said. “It will happen faster (than six years) because companies will use it as an excuse to raise prices now. It could send people backwards for a couple of years.”
He also said $15 per hour in Highlands County is high — $600 per week — in an economy where the cost of living is not as high as in Chicago or Seattle.
Not many clerical positions in the county get paid at that level, he said.
“When that does hit, especially for small businesses, that’s going to be a big hit,” Statler said. “Those people who can’t raise their prices will end up going out of business.”
More than wage reform, Statler said, the nation needs education reform, steering certain students toward trade skills they can use to earn money right out of high school.
People who do that, he said, are way ahead of their college-bound classmates, financially, before those college graduates have their first job.