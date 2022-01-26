Pay now, but not later
”I touch the future. I teach.” – Teacher/Astronaut Christa McAuliffe
Much praise has been heaped upon Governor Ron DeSantis and the GOP dominated state legislature over their efforts to attract out of state public employees, specifically teachers, to Florida. In reality, the state sells itself with its sunny beaches, warm weather, and no income taxes. The recent increase in the state entry level salary to $47,500 will help put The Sunshine State in the upper echelon of starting salaries nationwide, a further enticement to up anchor and head south. Or is it?
As radio commentator Paul Harvey was fond of saying, “there’s more to this story.” Our political nobility in Tallahassee is silent on teacher pay after that first year on the job. In Florida, the bucks stop with the rookie pay grade, hardly a panacea for the small incremental raises given to experienced teachers. According to the National Education Association (NEA), Florida ranked #49 among the states in average teacher pay in 2020 at $49,102, just a step ahead of Mississippi for the bottom rung on the compensation ladder. New York (higher taxes and cost of living, less warmth and sunshine) topped the list at $87,069. The US average was $64,524.
For veteran teachers considering a move south, TeacherPensions.org outlines the minefield educators face when transferring from one state to another. Public pensions are not well suited to portability. Once you have established residency in a state pension system, you normally can only take five to 10 years of pension time with you, and you have to pay contributions plus interest to your new state. In Florida, new recruits have to pay both employee and employer contributions to qualify for accrued pension time. This “tax” can amount to thousands of dollars. For teachers whose spouses are frequently moved by company demands, this burden can be a financial hardship and even a disincentive to continue teaching. A higher base salary might make for good optics and political posturing, but “greener” pastures could mean a real money pit for new but experienced hires.
It would be interesting and enlightening to read letters on this page from local pedagogues past and present on their own spin regarding this issue and other school topics like Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the GOP/MAGA attempts to suppress it. As The National Enquirer banner boasts, “inquiring minds want to know.”
Ed Engler
Sebring