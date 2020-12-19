What a joke! Democrats are now saying they would not have voted Biden had they known Hunter was “Papa Joe’s” bag man for China, the Ukraine, and who knows how many other countries he got millions from. It’s only been in the news for the past year.
They needed to watch something other than The View, CNN or MSNBC.
They shouldn’t feel too bad. It wasn’t their votes that put him over the top. It was the containers under the tables, the trucks waiting in the parking lots that did that job.
Turn on Newsmax and you’ll see Joe admitting in his own words that they put together the most extensive voter fraud in the history of the United States.
I’m sure the other networks will call it Russian disinformation.
Cheryl O’Brien
Lake Placid