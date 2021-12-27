SEBRING — Commissioners gave the go-ahead last Tuesday for a $1.63 million project to update 911 communications equipment.
It came out of the county’s $20 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation to replace the current equipment, move that equipment to the backup 911 Consolidated Dispatch location at the Emergency Operations Center and then get rid of the old equipment from the backup call center.
When commissioners first approved the project as part of their ARPA funds spending plan, officials with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said they needed a reliable backup center in case any of the dispatchers caught COVID-19 and they needed to move while the main center was disinfected.
“I’m thankful for the [county] commission recognizing our need,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said via text on Thursday. “It will make our county safer.”
Tuesday’s decision was part of commissioners’ “consent agenda” — a list of non-controversial items that do not need any discussion or debate either because they are routine procedures or are already unanimous consent.
The county commission approved a contract on Dec. 7 with Motorola to provide new 911 dispatch equipment for the county’s Consolidated 911 Dispatch. The county will have to pay $31,000 of its own funds for part of the contract that isn’t covered by ARPA, which is strictly for purchases, upgrades and improvements that directly affect the county’s ability to respond to the pandemic.
In all, the Highlands County ARPA plan puts approximately $2.5 million toward revenue replacement and the remaining $18.1 million toward various projects deemed most likely to fit the rules and spirit of the funding act, as ranked with help from Government Services Group (GSG) consultants.
Funds must be encumbered by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, GSG Senior Consultant Joseph Sheets said when the plan was approved in September.