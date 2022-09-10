BARTOW — There were 160 people arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit during a seven-day undercover human trafficking operation, “Fall Haul 2,” which began on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. PCSO was assisted in the effort by police departments from Bartow, Davenport, Haines City, Lake Wales, and Winter Haven, as well as the Office of the State Attorney 10th Judicial Circuit, State Attorney Brian Haas, members from the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), and social services organizations: One More Child, Heartland for Children, My Name My Voice, Selah Freedom, and the Children’s Home Society of Florida who provide on-site services to identified or potential trafficking victims.

Those who travelled to provide prostitution services were screened by detectives and the social services organizations to determine if they were being trafficked or exploited by others.

