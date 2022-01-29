A Polk County Sheriff’s Office social media investigation led to the arrest of 60 people for selling drugs on three different apps.
The six-month-long undercover investigation revealed that the drug sales occurred on three different social media and mobile dating apps: Grindr, Scruff and Taimi. Grindr was the app with more drug sales than the others, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.
The investigation began in July 2021, when the Sheriff’s Office received a Heartland Crime Stoppers tip indicating that people were openly selling drugs on the well-known dating app Grindr. So, detectives created undercover profiles on the app, and found it relatively easy to strike up conversations with those who were selling methamphetamine, cocaine, Ecstasy, LSD, Fentanyl, and marijuana in Polk County, Sheriff’s Office officials said. From the conversations and ensuing undercover drug buys, it showed that the suspects’ primary purpose for being on the dating app was to sell drugs – not to find a date.
“We’ve known for some time that suspects will use the internet and social media to prey upon children online, or to engage in prostitution, but this is something we are seeing more and more of in Polk County – suspects who are using dating apps to sell illegal narcotics," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Suspects are getting more creative, but so are our detectives. We’re working with these mobile app companies to raise awareness, and asking for their cooperation during our investigations. The good news is, we found that some who were on the dating app were reporting illegal drug sales when it became apparent to them, and the mobile app companies were banning some suspects attempting to sell drugs. When we find drug dealers, we put them in jail.”
Detectives filed 159 total felony and 72 total misdemeanor charges against the suspects during the investigation. Altogether, the suspects have 908 previous charges, including 453 prior felonies and 455 prior misdemeanors. Eleven of the suspects told detectives they receive government assistance.
Detectives will continue to monitor social media and dating apps for illegal drug transactions.
There are still eight suspects with warrants who are at-large.
Anyone with information about online drug sellers is asked to report it through Heartland Crime Stoppers at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. They remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.