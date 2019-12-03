BARTOW — In what was dubbed Operation Trifecta, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office undercover drug trafficking investigation resulted in seven arrests and the seizure of 139 pounds of methamphetamine and 5 1/2 kilos of heroin.
“These are extraordinarily dangerous illegal drugs, and, as we have seen, the Mexican drug trade is extremely violent and deadly. Our detectives did an outstanding job of removing these drugs — and dealers — from causing future misery, violence, and death. Without question, lives have been saved as a result of this investigation,” Sheriff Grady Judd said during a press conference early Monday.
PCSO narcotics detectives developed information in April 2019 that a source of illegal narcotics was selling methamphetamine out of southern California. Detectives developed information on suspects in California that resulted in several undercover methamphetamine transactions by mail.
On Aug. 1, 2019, PCSO detectives worked with the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce in Bloomington, California regarding a face-to-face narcotics transaction with suspects developed by PCSO detectives. An undercover PCSO detective agreed to purchase 100 pounds of methamphetamine from the California- based supplier of Mexican methamphetamine. Detectives met 34-year-old Albaro Armando Carillo Jr. of Compton, California at a location in Bloomington, California. With Carillo was 30-year-old Jose Juan Tafolla-Navarrete, also of Compton, California. They produced 100 pounds of methamphetamine from three boxes and two 30-gallon bags containing plastic containers from their vehicle and placed them into the back seat of the undercover vehicle. Each of the plastic containers held one pound of methamphetamine. The undercover detective was able to confirm one of the boxes contained multiple containers of methamphetamine.
Both men, who Judd said were each illegally in the United States from Mexico, were taken into custody and arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine; they were booked into the San Bernardino County Jail.
Judd said a combined 139 pounds of methamphetamine was seized during the overall investigation. The street value of the methamphetamine is approximately $4.6 million.
The methamphetamine trafficking investigation led to information about other traffickers of illegal narcotics, including a large-scale heroin trafficker from Chicago, and another from Texas.
On Nov. 26, a PCSO undercover detective made arrangements to have heroin delivered to Polk County. The source of supply was a mutli-kilogram distributor based out of Chicago (later identified as 38-year-old Francisco Reyna-Duran, also noted by Judd as illegally being in the United States from Mexico). The arrangement was that the source of heroin supply would depart from Chicago and arrive in Polk County on Nov. 27.
Reyna-Duran flew to Florida and arranged to meet with an undercover deputy in Lakeland. The multi-kilogram shipment of heroin was further discussed and arrangements were made to deliver the drugs. The heroin was driven to Florida by an accomplice.
On Nov. 28, detectives met Reyna-Duran at an undercover location in the unincorporated area near Winter Haven. Reyna-Duran arrived in an older model Chrysler minivan being driven by a Hispanic woman (later identified as 25-year-old Susana Salgado-Solis). Reyna-Duran removed a backpack from the van and entered the undercover location where he and Salgado-Solis were taken into custody. Both were charged with trafficking in heroin.
A total of approximately 3.25 kilos of suspected pure heroin were recovered during the arrest, Judd said. During an interview, Salgado-Solis stated she had two children (5 and 6 years old) who she left behind at a hotel while she and Reyna-Duran delivered the heroin. Detectives responded to the hotel and recovered the children and subsequently arrested Armando Fernandez, 41, of Chicago, who had been left with the children, for misuse of 9-1-1.
In a second case involving heroin, on Nov. 26, a PCSO undercover detective arranged the purchase of a kilo of heroin from a source in Houston, Texas. Arrangements were made to have 34-year-old Julio Cesar Don Juan deliver the heroin to Polk County. Don Juan agreed and indicated he would arrive on Nov. 27, 2019.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 28, 2019, Don Juan called and stated he was in Lakeland and ready to meet. Detectives arranged to meet Don Juan at a location in unincorporated Polk County. Don Juan and another man (later determined to be his brother, 32-year-old Rene Don Juan-Gonzalez) arrived at the meeting location in a white Range Rover SUV. While the undercover detective met with Don Juan, Don Juan’s brother exited the Range Rover and placed one kilogram of heroin in the undercover vehicle. Both were then taken into custody.
The Don Juan brothers were both arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin and booked into the Polk County Jail.
The recovered heroin weighed approximately 1.25 kilograms. The Range Rover was determined to meet the criteria for forfeiture and it was seized. Julio Don Juan was found to be in possession of approximately $1,800 in US currency, which was also processed for forfeiture.
A total of 5 ½ kilos of heroin were seized during the investigation. The street value of the heroin is $4.9 million. According to Judd, approximately 165,000 “hits” were taken off the street.