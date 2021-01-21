If you want peace and order in our country, then the laws are supposed to be enforced no matter if you’re Democrat or Republican. We are in this mess because the law is not enforced. The Executive branch with the Attorney General is supposed to enforce and investigate crimes that were committed. When Trump was spied on and the Russian collusion was proven to be false and people intentionally committed felonies, they should have been indicted and arrested, instead Flynn was arrested.
The law has to be applied to everyone the same or it is not just. The rioters in Seattle should have been arrested and held accountable as well as the rioters on the Capitol building. What we have now are people threatening each other on both sides and hating each other. Jesus said forgive them for they know not what they do. I believe this applies. It is the same now with both sides hating each other. It’s crazy.
The election results were disputed by many American citizens and should have been investigated by the law. The Democrats can spend 10 days trying to impeach the president but can’t spend 10 days having an independent counsel to investigate the election in the swing states. This would assure the American public that Biden won the election fair and square. Such doubt only leaves us to believe the election was a fraud, “if you want to go home (as in the Bourne movie) find Jason Bourne.”
So is it to establish peace and stability in society, enforce the law regardless of who is in power and have transparency. This insane behavior of accusing one another, judging one another and threatening one another needs to stop. Those who continue in this fashion need to be completely ignored and the rule of law needs to prevail.
Jesus said “judge not lest you be judged.” This may seem to be religious but that’s how I truly believe. Let us not judge by emotions but by the law.
Oh, and by the way, my heart went out to AOC when she said she feared for her life. No one should have to go through this. I don’t agree with her radical policies, by the way.
Paul Strunc
Sebring