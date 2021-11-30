SEBRING — If you want to see an old-fashioned Christmas parade, the Avon Park Sebring Jaycees may have you covered.
This year, according to Sebring Christmas Parade Chair Ian Belanger, it looks like the parade may return to its former participation levels. With 60 applications already in hand Monday, he hopes to see 75 by the cutoff time today.
“We fully expect this year to be as busy as ever,” Belanger said.
Also, Band Director Anthony Juliano at Sebring High School said, despite the fact that the Sebring Blue Streaks have an out-of-town playoff game Friday night, the drum line and the rest of the Sebring High School Marching Band will line up for the parade.
Belanger said the band always marches right ahead of Santa and Mrs. Claus, and helps “pump up” the crowds for their arrival. He hopes to have both the Sebring band and the Avon Park High School Marching Band in Friday night’s lineup.
Lineup, as it has been for the last seven or eight years, will start on Sebring Parkway at Home Avenue, with just 90 minutes to get everyone in order from the time the road closes at 5:30 p.m. until the start of the parade. Belanger said that arrangement, despite the tight timeline, has worked smoothly for the five years he’s organized the parade.
“It gives us a ton more space,” Belanger said, “plenty of space for people to queue up.”
The Sebring Marching Band members, he said, usually walk one and a half miles from the high school directly to their lineup spot, then march another one and a half miles along the route, completing the equivalent of a 5K fun run/walk, while playing instruments.
The route will head south from the Parkway along North Ridgewood Drive, round the Circle, then turn again down South Commerce Drive, ending around the Highlands County Fairgrounds. Sebring Parkway will reopen at 9:15 p.m., giving participants time to clear the route after the start time of 7 p.m.
Belanger said the most the parade can handle with that timeline is 100 entries. He might see that many this year with some stragglers registering late, but those who sign up past the deadline pay more. It’s $25 for nonprofits and $35 for businesses, but after today, those fees increase to $50 and $55.
Bands, however, march for free.
Belanger reminds spectators that they have plenty of places to sit on both sides of the road to enjoy the event. He asks people to be respectful of businesses, and to remind their small children of safety, especially not to run up to floats and other parade entries.
Masks are not required at the event, he said, but those who want to wear masks and/or socially distance can feel free to do so, if they choose.
“Overall, just be nice to each other,” Belanger said.
Lake Placid will have its Christmas parade a week later, starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 on Main Avenue and Interlake Boulevard.