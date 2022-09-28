Peace River flooding due to get worse

The boat ramp at Wauchula Wildlife Refuge is underwater Sunday as the Peace River overflows its banks. The flooding is expected to grow worse as Hurricane Ian brushes the Gulf Coast later this week.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

WAUCHULA — Most any day of the year, one can almost jump across parts of the Peace River, which quietly meanders its way through rural lands and cattle ranches from Bartow to Fort Myers, where it enters the Gulf.

Recent late summer downpours have raised the Peace River more than 8 feet, according to National Weather Service radio alerts that warn motorists to “turn around, don’t drown” when approaching flooded streets. The Weather Service says it’s the highest it’s been since 1997.

