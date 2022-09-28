Peace River flooding due to get worse

WAUCHULA — Most any day of the year, one can almost jump across parts of the Peace River, which quietly meanders its way through rural lands and cattle ranches from Bartow to Fort Myers, where it enters the Gulf.
Recent late summer downpours have raised the Peace River more than 8 feet, according to National Weather Service radio alerts that warn motorists to “turn around, don’t drown” when approaching flooded streets. The Weather Service says it’s the highest it’s been since 1997.
Rising flood waters led the City of Wauchula to close portions of Peace River Park over the weekend.
Peace River RV & Camping Resort on U.S. 17 near Zolfo Springs was underwater, forcing RVs and camping trailers into tighter packs until the water recedes. Downstream, employees of Pioneer Park and the Cracker Trail Museum erected street barriers to prevent motorists and campers from getting too close to the river’s banks. The boat ramp at the Hardee County Wildlife Refuge was also underwater, out of sight.
At the refuge center picnic area, flocks of ibises – white, brown and white juveniles, and a pair of black ibises – poked around the lake that had formed around the picnic tables. Over at the Pioneer Restaurant in Zolfo Springs, a diner talked about arming himself for gators and poisonous snakes that could come up in his yard.
The flooding along the Peace River, Horse Creek, and the Myakka River is only going to get worse as Hurricane Ian is expected to drop up to 12 inches of rain over two days this week. Hardee County started handing out sandbags to locals at 205 Hanchey Road, Wauchula over the weekend.